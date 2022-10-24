Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 4,736 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,287 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,736 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.8% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in Visa by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 5,596 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 211,541 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $41,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Visa by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,963 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3,461.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 223,093 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 216,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.5 %

V opened at $188.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.24. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.89.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

