V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFC. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 299.2% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 32,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,357 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $27.48 on Monday. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on V.F. from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on V.F. from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on V.F. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on V.F. from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

