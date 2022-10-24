Xponance Inc. Purchases 6,186 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Union by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 13,797 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 134,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 36,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 380.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 279,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,235,000 after buying an additional 221,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WU opened at $13.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.29. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $20.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 239.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

WU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.