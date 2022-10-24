Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.06% of Ameriprise Financial worth $15,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMP. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.78.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $260.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.76. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

