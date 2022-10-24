Financial Counselors Inc. Takes $249,000 Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. American Money Management LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.8% during the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 34,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,887,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 15.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 803.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,104,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $2,992,509.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,522.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BR stock opened at $139.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.53. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.40 and a 12 month high of $185.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.65. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 63.74%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

