Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ MBB opened at $88.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.04 and a 200-day moving average of $96.69. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.14 and a 1-year high of $108.18.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

