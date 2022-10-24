Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 1,023 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 379.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,810,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,661 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,762 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 13.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,359,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,130,000 after purchasing an additional 894,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,580,000. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $45.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.20. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.23 and a 200-day moving average of $51.30.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.31%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $306,425. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Argus dropped their price target on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.