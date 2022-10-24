The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,168 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of DIS opened at $100.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $179.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.48.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

