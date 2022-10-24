Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,363 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 6,738 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $31.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on FCX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

