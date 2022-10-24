The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Lifted by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,250 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,910 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,943,347,000 after acquiring an additional 160,841 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after acquiring an additional 306,668 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,872,771 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,079,829,000 after acquiring an additional 966,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 7.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,452,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,022,132,000 after purchasing an additional 514,428 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $100.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.99 and its 200-day moving average is $107.00. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $179.25. The firm has a market cap of $183.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.48.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

