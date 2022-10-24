The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.7% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 27,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.48.

NYSE:DIS opened at $100.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $183.04 billion, a PE ratio of 58.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $179.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

