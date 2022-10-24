Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $924,000 Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 5.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services boosted its position in McKesson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 9.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK opened at $365.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.61. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $202.61 and a 12-month high of $375.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $356.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.52.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $67.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 350.22% and a net margin of 0.52%. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.85.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,748. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

