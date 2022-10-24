Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 51 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its stake in AutoZone by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in AutoZone by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in AutoZone by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total value of $11,076,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,427.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total transaction of $4,726,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares in the company, valued at $457,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total value of $11,076,816.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,427.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,209 shares of company stock worth $76,468,400 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,292.00 to $2,533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,395.13.

AZO opened at $2,287.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,201.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,134.46. The firm has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.73. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,703.32 and a twelve month high of $2,362.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $35.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.