Xponance Inc. Raises Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total transaction of $2,415,673.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 168,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,660,238.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total transaction of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total value of $2,415,673.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 168,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,660,238.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,571 shares of company stock valued at $10,183,247 over the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $200.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 78.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.15 and a 52-week high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $727.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEDG. Oppenheimer raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.48.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also

