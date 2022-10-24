Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VBR opened at $150.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.77. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.