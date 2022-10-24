Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 214 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in American Water Works by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in American Water Works by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of AWK opened at $132.23 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.78.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on American Water Works from $159.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.83.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

