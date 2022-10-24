Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.10-5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $34.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.34. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $146.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $386,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 33,112 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 35,949 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 11,864 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 738,820 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,635,000 after acquiring an additional 22,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 79,804 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 12,114 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

