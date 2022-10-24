Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Reduces Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.06% of Vulcan Materials worth $11,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Raymond James raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.60.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $153.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.35.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.