Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 32,300 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $12,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $72.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.57. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $107.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.01 and a 200 day moving average of $87.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 57.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

