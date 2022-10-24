Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $13.23 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $13,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,289.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,574,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,341 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 264.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,675,000 after acquiring an additional 553,611 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 138.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,958,000 after acquiring an additional 514,497 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $47,361,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 114.9% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 387,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,885,000 after buying an additional 207,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $72.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.13. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

