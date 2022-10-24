Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $302,000 Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after purchasing an additional 111,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,118,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,967,000 after purchasing an additional 207,098 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,836,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,669,000 after purchasing an additional 228,606 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,116,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,138,000 after purchasing an additional 89,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,122,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,732,000 after purchasing an additional 517,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FLEETCOR Technologies

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE FLT opened at $167.14 on Monday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $282.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.93.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.25. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $861.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. Research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLT. Mizuho boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America downgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $278.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

