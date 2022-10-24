American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Raised to $166.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $163.00 to $166.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AXP. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.94.

American Express stock opened at $134.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 166 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

