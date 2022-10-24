Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEO. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Hyman Charles D grew its position in shares of Diageo by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 17,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 117,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,520,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 10.0% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Diageo by 15.9% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DEO. UBS Group raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,198.75.

NYSE:DEO opened at $163.32 on Monday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $160.11 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 2%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

