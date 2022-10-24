American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Cut to $170.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.94.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $134.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $101.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.53.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

