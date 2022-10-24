Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,430 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,849,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $720,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.85.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $236.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.40. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,745.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

