CX Institutional Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,501 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Boeing by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $977,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $188,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $98.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.59.

Boeing Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:BA opened at $140.00 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.41 and a 200 day moving average of $147.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.