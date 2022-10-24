Holistic Financial Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Holistic Financial Partners lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 29,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $220,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 18,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 747,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,722,000 after purchasing an additional 80,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.8 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $106.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.03.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

