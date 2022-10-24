eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stake Cut by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,756 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 51,607 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 78.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 66.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in eBay by 62.8% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in eBay in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in eBay in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $37.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day moving average of $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 90.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $81.19.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. eBay’s payout ratio is 209.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on eBay to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

