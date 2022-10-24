Clear Street Markets LLC Buys 280 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 400.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $92.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.91. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $137.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

