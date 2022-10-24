Northwest Capital Management Inc Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Northwest Capital Management Inc cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.1% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.5% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.3% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.03.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $105.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.96. The company has a market cap of $440.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $106.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

