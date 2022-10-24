Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Invests $688,000 in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Coty in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in Coty by 92.9% in the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Coty by 23.3% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 205,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 38,909 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Coty by 2.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 451,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Coty by 4.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 90,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Coty stock opened at $6.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.76, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.93. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $11.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on COTY shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Coty from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Coty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.34.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

