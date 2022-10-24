Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.1% of Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 78,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 77,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 7,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $106.16. The stock has a market cap of $440.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.03.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

