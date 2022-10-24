J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 59.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,277,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,098,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825,023 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 149.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,534,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915,876 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,336,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,514,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,669,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,707,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,120 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $105.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.96. The company has a market cap of $440.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $106.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

