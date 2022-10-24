Aigen Investment Management LP Boosts Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.78.

NYSE AMP opened at $260.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.76.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.