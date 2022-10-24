32,555 Shares in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 32,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $260,823,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $220,838,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,168,000. Equius Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,554,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,441,000.
Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance
DFUV stock opened at $31.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.10. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $35.43.
