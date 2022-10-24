Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Holdings Cut by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,406 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $5,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1,308.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 39.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LVS opened at $38.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.09. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.45%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

