Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 2,732 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $6,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COO. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 14.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 485.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 33.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 16.1% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COO. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.44.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $257.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.16. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $244.21 and a one year high of $435.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.12 and a 200 day moving average of $320.18.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

