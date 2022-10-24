Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 4,161 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in IDEX were worth $6,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 15.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in IDEX by 9.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in IDEX by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IEX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

IDEX Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:IEX opened at $201.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $240.33. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.12.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.12. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $796.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

About IDEX

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

