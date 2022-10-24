Lincoln National Corp Sells 3,750 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 15.9% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 16,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 117,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.1 %

FirstEnergy stock opened at $36.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.47. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average of $40.48.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 15.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FE shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.