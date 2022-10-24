Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 217 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,159 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $283.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.09 and a 200-day moving average of $219.65. The company has a market cap of $125.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Cowen raised their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. KGI Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.19.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.