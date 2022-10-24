Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 2,250 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $311,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Williams Companies by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $31.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.19. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMB. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

