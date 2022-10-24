Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 177 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,760,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,652,914,000 after acquiring an additional 390,568 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,694,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,422,751,000 after buying an additional 330,066 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,814,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,195,830,000 after buying an additional 71,564 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,361,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,949,000 after buying an additional 618,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after buying an additional 777,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVB. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.45.

NYSE:AVB opened at $173.51 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $168.05 and a one year high of $259.05. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.28%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

