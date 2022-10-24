Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $162,000 Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Aptiv by 1,510.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.32.

Aptiv Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $84.92 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 202.19, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.91.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.40). Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $586,320.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,227 shares in the company, valued at $52,713,999.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,877,930. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.