Sentry Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth about $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 400.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST opened at $232.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.23. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.21 and a fifty-two week high of $475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

