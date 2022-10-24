Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 873 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,429,000 after acquiring an additional 460,615 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 398.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 246,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,033,000 after buying an additional 197,007 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 697.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,223,000 after buying an additional 163,798 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 480,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,808,000 after buying an additional 162,308 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,188,663,000 after acquiring an additional 160,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRV. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

TRV opened at $174.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The stock has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.19%.

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

