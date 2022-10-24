Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 1,207.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 608,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,238,000 after buying an additional 562,229 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 448,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,611,000 after purchasing an additional 293,194 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,503,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,984,000 after purchasing an additional 275,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 678,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,875,000 after purchasing an additional 155,195 shares in the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total value of $1,573,278.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,223,073.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total value of $1,573,278.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,223,073.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,621 shares of company stock valued at $48,543,642. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $250.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.83, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.47. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $324.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.89.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.52.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

