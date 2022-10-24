Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 954 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,997,293,000 after buying an additional 384,619 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Corning by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,820,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $399,370,000 after buying an additional 380,729 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Corning by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,234,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $340,891,000 after buying an additional 90,882 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,160,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $153,549,000 after buying an additional 33,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.91.

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $31.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

