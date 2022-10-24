Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Decreases Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $11,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.0% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 60,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after buying an additional 7,435 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.2% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 410.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 142.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 13,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $160.10 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $164.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.02.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

