Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $82,000 Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 111,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,842,000 after purchasing an additional 10,052 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 100,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,498,000 after purchasing an additional 15,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $217.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.55. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

