Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 216,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $33.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.94 and a 200 day moving average of $33.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.04. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 27.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 142,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $4,998,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 63,676,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,038,200.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Janet Swartz acquired 14,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.05 per share, with a total value of $498,761.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,022.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 142,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,676,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,038,200.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 590,030 shares of company stock worth $20,493,524. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGM. Citigroup upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. JMP Securities began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.63.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

